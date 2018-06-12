Obaseki says Ras Kimono campaigned vigorously for better Nigeria

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of the late reggae musician, Ukeleke Onwubuya, popularly known as Ras Kimono, whose passing was announced last Sunday.



According to Obaseki, “Ras Kimono campaigned vigorously for a better Nigeria through his unique music genre, rooted in reggae, which earned him the sobriquet, the Rub a Dub Master.”

He added that “Ras Kimono’s philosophical bent which dominated the theme of his songs, will continue to reverberate in the minds of millions of his fans across the world.”

The governor noted that the artiste “will be greatly missed by the Nigerian entertainment industry and all lovers of good music,” and wished his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss occasioned by his demise.

According to reports, Ras Kimono, a native of Onicha Olona, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, slumped atthe Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while waiting to board a flight to the United States of America, on Saturdaynight.

He was immediately rushed to a Lagos hospital where he died on Sunday morning.