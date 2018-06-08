Rand Merchant Bank Conference: IMF outlines strategy to improve tax

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), yesterday, said Nigeria must improve on its tax administration and policy in order to achieve the target of 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio over a five year period, as stipulated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The ERGP talks about increase in revenue to 15 percent of GDP from present 6.0 percent over a five year period.

Speaking at a conference in Lagos organized by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Nigeria, to mark its fifth anniversary, the Senior Resident Representative, IMF, Mr. Amine Mati said the government has to work on administration and on tax policy to improve compliance and enforcement in large scale.

Mati stated: “If you double compliance to 50 percent, your Value Added Tax (VAT) grows from about 0.9 percent of GDP to about 2.0 percent. On the tax policy side, excises revenue, 0.1 percent of GDP. The excise rates in Nigeria are four times lower than the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) output. That entire package put together can get you to 15 percent revenue to GDP ratio.

“In a country like Nigeria, it is more important the revenue from the government is there because public investment also brings in private investment and you need to have the resources. Six percent of GDP in terms of revenue to GDP ratio is very low. We have done in our studies looking at what it really meant to really have the “nations’ cake” ratio to believe in the services needed leaving a threshold of about 12 to 13 percent of GDP. Which means that maybe tax incentives to the productive sectors may not be one of the most useful.”

Explaining the reason behind the conference, Michael Larbie, RMB’s Chief Executive Officer (Nigeria) and Regional Head West Africa, stated: “What we have done here is to provide a platform for our clients to engage with economic stakeholders. It is also part of our five years anniversary and the third business conference we are holding too.

“Financial institutions, we tend to distinguish between what we call hard infrastructure and soft infrastructure. Financial institutions comprises of the soft infrastructure. We need the right to mobilize the right financing to really underpin the hard infrastructure.