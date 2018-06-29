Rainstorm : FG to assist affected victims – Buhari

…Gov. Masari put loss at N2.3bn

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday said the federal government will assist and support affected victims of rainstorm and windstorm in Katsina State.

﻿ ﻿

This was coming as Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State put losses recorded from the incident in the state at N2.3 billion.

Speaking while commiserating with the victims at the Emir of Katsina’s palace, President Buhari said the relevant agency of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA will carry out assessment of damages recorded from the incident.

The President said he was only in the state to commiserate with victims of incidence because the incidence resulting to the losses recorded was beyond imagination.

According to him, “I am here to commiserate with you over the incidence. I was in Bauchi earlier. The incidence was beyond man’s imagination. Buildings that were 30, 40, 50 years old, some are still standing but wind entered and blow it up.

“I went to Azare, most of the occupants of the shops in the market couldn’t rescue common needle. There was a rainstorm and then fire inferno. They go to Kano which is close to them to collect goods, after selling it they go back to pay. Some of them couldn’t rescue a need and only God knows their situation at the moment.

“In fact, the market needs to be reconstructed. And it all (Bauchi and Katsina) happened almost the same time.

“The relevant agencies will carry out assessment and see what intervention and assistance it can render,” President Buhari stated.

Similarly, Governor Masari said losses in the state include that of properties and livestocks.

The Governor said it will spend the sum of N200 million to fix roofs of primary and secondary schools affected from the first incidence in the state.

“We have taking measures to construct culverts and drainage in some villages affected. Where there are no access road to even take interventions to the affected victims, government have taken measures to ensure access to the people because most of the places affected are remote areas where vehicles cannot access.

“The Urban and Regional planning are also working to ensure that drainage are constructed at the point of commencement of buildings because it will also go a long way to help address this kind of issues particularly flood.

“But what happened were mostly windstorm that cannot be controlled. We experienced a windstorm that we have never experienced in the past. The destruction from the incidence was like that of a war front,” Governor Masari said.

He said victims now take refuge in schools.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman commended President Buhari for the concern shown to the people affected by the rainstorm incidences across the country.

However, the affected communities include Kukar-Gesa, Shinkafi ward A and B in Modoji village, Ambassadors’ Quarters, Makera, Company, and Kambarawa.

Others include Musawa, Mashi and Yana village in Charanchi local government.