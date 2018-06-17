Rainstorm destroys over 300 electricity poles in bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi-Over 300 electricity poles have been destroyed by the recent windstorm that ravaged most parts of Bauchi metropolis.

The Bauchi Regional Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company Alhaji Hafiz Sale Hassan stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen on how the disaster will affect the services of the company in Bauchi.

The Regional Director who was represented by the Technical Director of the company Engineer Abdullahi Hussaini said apart from electric poles, other equipments like Armoured and aluminium Cables, Insulators, Communication Masts among others were badly affected by the windstorm.

“My office is currently preparing a report which will be sent to the national headquarters of the company for further executive management attention and necessary action” He said

Hafiz who called on community and religious leaders as well as the general public to guard the electricity gadgets in their midst from vandals, said such undesirable elements use such opportunity to vandalize their equipments.

He assured residents of Bauchi that the company was working tirelessly to restore back power supply.