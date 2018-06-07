Quiz, essay contests’ll boost education

By Simon Adewale

An Environmental activist and House of Assembly hopeful, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has said that the Peace and Unity Quiz/Essay competition organised for secondary school students in riverine communities at Ogidigben, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, will help boost education in the area.

The competition in its second edition is in two categories of quiz and essay for Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary 1 to 3 respectively, and had seven schools in Warri South-West Local Government Area participating in English Language, Mathematics, Religious Knowledge, Basic Science and General Papers.

The schools are; Gbaraun Grammar School, Oporoza; Okerenkoko Secondary School, Okerenkoko; Kokodiagbene Secondary School, Kokodiagbene; Ogbe-Ijoh Secondary School, Ogbe-Ijoh; Ogidigben Grammar School, Ogidigben; Naifo Island Secondary School, Sandfill II and St. Cletus Secondary School, Sandfill II.

In the quiz category, Kokodiagbene Secondary School took the 1st position, winning the N30,000 prize, while Gbaraun Grammar School and St. Cletus Secondary School emerged 2nd and 3rd, winning N20,000 and N10,000 prizes, respectively.

The essay competition saw Ogidigben Grammar School, Naifo Island Secondary School and Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School taking the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position prizes of N50,000, N30,000 and N20,000 respectively.

Speaking at the event, the sponsor of the quiz and essay competition, Comrade Sheriff Mulade said his desire is to encourage the youths in the riverine communities to have access to quality education and to compete with other schools in the cities.

In his words: “The essence of this programme is for me to encourage and inspire our students in the riverine communities because most of us in these areas are victims of lack of education. You will agree with me that some years back, education was very far from us.

“This competitions are more organised in the cities so, we want to organise this competition in a way that we will be competing with people from outside. And so, very soon, the best schools emerging from this competition will be competing with other schools that are to be selected from across the states.” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiebu Ebie, ably represented by the Chief Inspector of Education in Warri South West, Mrs. Okerie Christiana, while addressing students at the venue praised the sponsor for the initiative as she admonished participants to tap into the opportunities and to not see it as a do or die affair.

He also called on the government to find ways of motivating the teachers with enabling infrastructures like affordable transport and accommodation emphasizing on the fact that quality education would reduce conflicts in the region.

Present at the quiz and essay competition are; Comr. Sheriff Mulade; Mrs Okerie Christiana, Chief Inspector of Education (CIE), Warri South West; Mr. Ariwojo Eze, CIE, Ndokwa East; Mr. Lynniente Ekiseowei, Deputy to CIE, Warri South West; Dr. Joseph Onojafe, Principal of Ogidigben Grammar School; Mrs Deinfegha Linda, Mr. Stephen Ohurhu.

Others are Akraka Cletus, National Association of Proprietors of Private School, Warri South West Chapter; Comr. Jonathan Jes Adiri, Vice Principal, Naifo Island Secondary School; Mr. Omatseye Jonathan, Chairman of Ogidigben community youth body; Pastor Oreva Idudhe, Okezi Egbabor, and a host of prominent guests.