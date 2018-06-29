PZ Cussons introduces Masters of Style competition

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—PZ Cussons custodian of foremost brands, Imperial Leather and Canoe have announced its fashion design competition tagged ‘Masters of Style’ to encourage young talents in fashion design.

Speaking at the launch of the competition which is open till August 1, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons, Mr. Charles Nnochiri said that the competition aimed at discovering young and budding talents aspiring to become fashion designers.

Nnochiri said that the competition would be open to students from selected universities across the country,

He said: “As you may know our brands, Imperial Leather and Canoe are big on luxury and style and have over the years supported many initiatives that have promoted the entrepreneurial spirit amongst Nigerian youths.

“We have only thought it necessary to set up a platform that will continue to give rise to fresh talents in fashion designing and give them the initial push and support they need to go on and achieve their dream of becoming top designers.

“This maiden edition will focus on University of Jos, Port Harcourt, Benin, Lagos, and Calabar. Interested students can register through mastersofstyle.com.ng the winner will walk away with a cash prize of N500.000, an internship program with a top Nigerian fashion designer and opportunity to showcase his/her collections at one of Nigeria’s top fashion shows. ”