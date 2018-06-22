PSP alleges fresh move to prevent it from operating

* appeals to Tinubu to intervene

By Evelyn Usman

Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria , otherwise known as PSP waste operators, has appealed to the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to find a lasting solution to the ongoing waste management crisis in Lagos state.

The association’s chairman, Mr Oladioo Egbeyemi who made the appeal yesterday, said it became necessary following alleged move by a government official in the state to stop members of the public from patronising the association.

The government official according to him, ” has been going round LCDAs in the State, meeting with market, community and religious leaders and making very disturbing statements, including advising residents to stop paying PSP Operators for waste evacuation charges and threatening that only Operators contracted by Visionscape will be considered as legally operating in the State, thereby branding majority of PSP Operators that refused to sign to work under Visionscape as illegal.

” This is undermining the efforts being made by Asiwaju Bola Ahmend Tinubu, our Grand Patron, to find a lasting solution to the ongoing waste management crisis in the State”.

He recalled that during a protest to Tinubu’s residence two months ago, he ( Tinubu) promised to meet with the State House of Assembly and Governor Akinwumni Ambode on the mater, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis , part of which was to revert the collection of both residential and commercial waste to PSP.

This , he said, was followed by a Ministerial briefing by the Ministry of Environment on May 2, May 2018, where the state government “ gave its word that the PSP Operators will resume the responsibility of residential waste collection.

“ Unfortunately, the recent moves and pronouncements are inconsistent, creating further uncertainty and confusion. This could once more erode the confidence, being restored in the State’s waste management sector and jeopardise the recently recorded gains.

“We have confidence in the Asiwaju’s intervention process and fervently await the outcome while we passionately appeal to government to focus more effort on making the dumpsites safer and more accessible, as it sometimes takes up to two days of queuing for a truck to dump evacuated waste at some of the existing three dump sites.

“So much damage is being done to our trucks as they are pushed out of some of the dumpsites by caterpillars after evacuating their contents. We are also pleading that to further enhance the waste management system, there is the need for stricter enforcement of environmental sanitation practices, including payment of PSP waste charges”, Egbeyemi said.