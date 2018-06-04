Protest rocks Taraba over continuous detention of Nyame

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo -No fewer than 400 youths from the nooks and crannies of Taraba stormed Jalingo, capital of the state on Monday to protest the continuous detention of the first executive governor, Rev. Jolly Nyame whom was last week sentenced to 14 years imprisonment over misappropriation of state fund to the tune of N1.64 billion while in power.

The protest which started 11am from mile 6 junction traversed major streets in Jalingo as the protesters carried placards with various inscriptions like ‘free Nyame; Temper justice with mercy’, ‘we don’t want selective justice’, among others, caused gridlock on the highway.

The protesters under the auspices of Mumuye Cultural Development Association terminated the over 2 hour’s demonstration at the residence of Jolly Nyame in Jalingo.

National president of the Sociocultural group, Anthony Dogo vowathy while speaking on the rationale behind the peaceful protest said the group was out in solidarity with their kinsman, Jolly Nyame who is currently in detention.

He said “We are not fighting the government but we are out to march for solidarity to call on government to be just in its fight against corruption.

“Jolly Nyame is our political leader in Taraba state and We are ready to take instruction from him even if he is in the prison”,he added.

The group through its national president was however optimistic that an appeal process will reverse the judgement of the Abuja high court that led to the continuous detention of Nyame without an option of fine.