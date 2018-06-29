Prosecution counsel’s ill-health stalls trial of Maryam Sanda

The trial of Maryam Sanda, alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, was, yesterday, stalled due to the ill-health of the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba.

Maryam was alleged to have killed Bilyaminu, son of a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello, on November 19, 2017 through multiple stabbing.

She was arraigned at the court by the Nigeria Police with three other persons.

The three other persons— Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid— are also accused of conspiracy to murder.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel pleaded with the court to grant an adjournment, saying “My Lord, I am completely down and I need urgent medical attention. I managed to come because of the seriousness of this case.

“Our witness is even in the court to show you how concerned we are about this matter. I plead with the court to grant an adjournment.”

None of the defence counsel in the matter opposed the plea of the prosecution for an adjournment.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, adjourned the matter until October 4.