Proposed Estate: Army, residents reach truce

By Kingsley Adegboye & Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE controversy over access to the proposed Apple Island Estate being promoted by Nigerian Army Properties Limited, NAPL, and residents of Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, was laid to rest, weekend, as the Army promised to look for an alternative road to the 43-hectare project site.

Recall that residents of Banana Island had resisted the promoters of the project to access their site through the recreation area insisting it is not an access road.

The project is to be developed adjacent to Banana Island on a reclaimed land from the Lagos Lagoon.

At a peace parley, chairman of Banana Island Residents Association, Mr. Chudi Ubosi, said accessibility to the site, if allowed as being contemplated by the promoters, would affect the exclusive nature of the residential estate and its privacy.

Ubosi said: “Nobody can come here to do a development of this magnitude without letting us know. We are not saying you should not do your development but access to that development is going to be a problem.

“Besides, this road is already servicing two estates within. So, allowing another estate use the road will augur well for residents of this estate.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, who was on an inspection tour of the project, said: “We will look for an alternative road to the site. We are going to ensure the actualization of the project in such a way that it will not affect the interest of the neighbouring Island.”