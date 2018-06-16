Projects execution: Ogbe ljoh lauds DESOPADEC

THE people of Ogbe-Ijoh community in Warri South West local government area of Delta State have applauded the management of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, for the prompt completion of projects in their community.

Chairman of the Ogbe-Ijoh Warri kingdom governing council, Hon Friday Denighan, in a statement, commended the commission’s Chairman, Godwin Ebosa, Managing Director, Chief William Makinde and the member representing the area on the DESOPADEC board, Chief Favour Izoukumor for the series of projects in the community.

He said: “It’s on record that the current DESOPADEC board is the fastest in terms of project execution in Warri South West since the inception of the commission and this is a clear demonstration of the quality representation of Chief Izoukumor as a true son of the Ijaw people.

“The current DESOPADEC board has shown that the era of abandoning projects after collecting mobilization fee from the commission is over”.