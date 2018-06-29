Prof. Utomi to present 11th Jackson Annual Lecture at UNN

Astute media pundit and political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, will on Tuesday July 3, 2018 be in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN to present the main lecture marking the 11th Jackson Annual Lecture (JAL). The title of the lecture is The Media and the Development Challenge in Nigeria at a Time of Crisis.

The lecture, hosted by the Department of Mass Communication, UNN, is billed for the Princess Alexandria Auditorium of the University.The event will be attended by the cream of past graduates of the department known as Jacksonites. Staff and students of the university as well as the general public are expected to be in attendance.

Prof. Utomi, president Jacksonites Alumni Association Worldwide is gracing the 11th JAL at an auspicious time in which the Department of Mass Communication, UNN,is in top gear with plans to build a new School of Media and Communication Studies. Prof Utomi who graduated from the department in 1977, is leading the league of Jacksonites who are at the heart of the project and is also a top donor in the on-going fundraising for the proposed edifice.

The Lecture will begin at 11am with a courtesy call on the University administration by Prof. Utomi together with the think tank of the Department of Mass Communication and the Faculty of Arts, UNN. The event will witness awards of excellence, entertainment skits, question and answer sessions.

Head of mass communication, Dr L.I. Anorue, has said that the department is looking forward to a grand event. He expresses gratitude to the university administration for providing needed support to host the event. “We salute your courage and generosity in coming to our support,” said Dr Anoue, as he spoke of alumni of the department for their endless support to the department, especially for their noble plans towards the proposed Jackson School of Media and Communication Studies.

The Jackson Annual Lecture was instituted in 2007 by the former Head, Department of Mass Communication, Prof. NnanyelugoOkoro. The lecture is a yearly intellectual sequence where past illustrious graduates of the Department of Mass communication, UNN who are known by the cognomen, Jacksonites, are invited to deliver lectures on current issues in the field.

The lecture therefore attempts to weld industry to the academia to create the necessary synergy that produces rounded graduates. Notable media personalities who have presented lectures in the series are former minister of information and culture, Prince Tony Momoh; advertising icon, Mr Chris Doghujde; Corporate Affairs Manager, Exxon Mobil, Mr Paul Arinze and Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu.