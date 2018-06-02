Presidential aspirant Fiddy Ekoh set to tour Nigeria

Presidential aspirant Fiddy Lawrence Ekoh has concluded plans to tour Nigeria to propagate his presidential 2019 ambition.

He is one of the new entrants into the 2019 presidential election answering the call of not too young to run

In a statement from Fiddy Lawrence Ekoh Campaign Organisation FLECO signed by Peggy Walters, the graduate of Agricultural Economics from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma declared that he would contest under Young Democratic Party YDP.

According to the statement “A voice has been calling on me to contest the presidential election of 2018. I have been hearing this voice for a long time. I also tested the genuineness of the voice until I got a confirmation to help Nigerians live better. I have answered this call. You and I know that Nigeria’s problems are enormous and only pragmatic thinking will make things right. I want to offer myself to serve Nigeria with all my might. This is no time to sit on the fence. I have a manifesto that will touch the lives of all citizens of this country”

“I have toured Europe to meet with Nigerians one on one to acquaint them of my plans and they all agree that Nigeria political system needs a complete overhaul. We compare our country with other European countries where the leaders are young men and women who think faster to proffer solutions to problems. I am also going to continue my tour of Nigeria to meet the people closely and drum up support for YDP

Lawrence Ekoh has started his political career at AAU

Currently he is Founder President of Fatherland Visions Inc and Youth Initiative for capacity Development and Nation Building.