We are trying very hard to normalize situation for you, Buhari tells youths

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reassured Nigerians that his administration was working hard to restore peace and socio-economic prosperity in the country.



The President gave the reassurance when he hosted Nigerian Artistes and Youth organisations to breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He stated that the Nigerian constitution had provided him the opportunity to work diligently towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.

He, therefore, pledged that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at creating enabling environment for the youth to progress in different human endeavours.

“We are trying very hard to normalize situation in the country for you. I’m very pleased with the position of our constitution.

“No matter how good you are you don’t have more than two terms and no matter how bad you are you can hardly last more than the first term. So, this generosity of the constitution I respect very much.

“It gives me the opportunity to round up having been a governor, minister, head of state in uniform and then going to the Supreme Court three times to complain about my being rigged out,’’ he said.

President Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to encourage the youth to pursue their careers in meaningful disciplines to enable them become not only self-sustaining but also employers of labour in the society.

He reiterated his call for massive voter education across the country to enable electorate, especially the youth obtain the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as the nation prepared for the 2019 general elections.

He said: “I will continue to dedicate my time to make sure that Nigerians are enlightened on the importance of voter education because this is vital for good governance.

“God brought us here but technology assisted us in being where we are today. So, please continue to pursue your education at all levels to improve yourselves and contribute to the betterment of your respective communities.’’

Mr Kunle Afolayon, who spoke on behalf of the Artistes, lauded the Buhari administration for its concern for the well beings of all Nigerians through the implementation of various social intervention programmes in the country.

He promised that Nigerian Artistes would continue to mobilise support for the Buhari administration to enable it to deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.(NAN)