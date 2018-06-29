President Buhari meets Togolese President Eyadema in Katsina

Katsina – President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with visiting Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema at the Presidential, Lodge Katsina.

The two presidents will discuss bilateral issues as well as sub-regional matters especially the ongoing political conflict between Eyadema’s government and the opposition in his country.

NAN gathered that the Togolese president, who has offered concessions to the opposition, may brief President Buhari on socio-political reforms he introduced to restore political order in Togo.

The opposition in Togo are calling for change of administration.

President Buhari had met and condoled with the government and people of Katsina State over windstorm disaster that killed six persons and destroyed more than 530 houses in the state.

NAN reports that 2,000 people were displaced as a result of the disaster.

The President addressed traditional, community and religious leaders as well as representatives of victims of the disaster at the Palace of Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Usman.

He said he had directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assess the situation with a view to offering necessary assistances to the victims.(NAN)