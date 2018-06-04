Buhari condoles family of former ICAN President, Olutoyin Olakunri

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief (Mrs) Olutoyin Olakunri, who died on Sunday.



The President’s condolence message was given in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari commiserated with ICAN and all the professional colleagues of the brilliant accountant and entrepreneur who served the country in many capacities, providing visionary leadership and invaluable counsel to governments.

The President believed Olakunri had lived her life in service of God and humanity.

He commended her leading role in encouraging women to study and acquire skills, pursue professional careers and start generational businesses that could support their families, employ people and further strengthen the society.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and grant her eternal rest while comforting the family she left behind.(NAN)