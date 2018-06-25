APC stalwarts livid by Delta APC factions brawl

The presidency is livid over the disruption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech by the brawl by the contending Delta State delegation at the opening of the All Progressives Congress, APC national convention in Abuja.



Vanguard sources say that the presidency has as such demanded explanations from a very senior Federal Government official from the state who had

been mandated to nurture the state chapter of the party.

Party sources told Vanguard that the presidency was particularly vexed that the two factions started fighting just as the president commenced his speech that afternoon and by that took attention away from the president’s address.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was at that time yet to be ratified as the national chairman of the party and was sitting with the Edo State delegation at the nearby pavilion had to be secreted away with his wife, Iara.

The fight was provoked after members of one of the factions who were embittered that they were denied entry into the convention ground at the instance of an influential National Assembly member reportedly obtained accreditation cards at the instance of the former ntional chairman and to muscle the other faction away from the state’s pavilion after they alleged that peeved that they had been muscled out by the other faction mobilised themselves to muscle out the other faction from the Delta State pavilion.

In the ensuing melee, chairs, bottled and sachet water, chairs were freely used against one another with a number of the members bruised. Soldiers from the Brigade of Guard eventually moved in to separate the two sides.

Vanguard gathered that the presidency is particularly peeved that the fight commenced just as the president started his address and is seeing it as a serious embarrassment.

A source close to the Federal Government official who has now been called to explain what happened said:

“this is a great embarrassment for him as the presidency believes that he has not managed the situation very well but we all know all the efforts he has been making, the meetings in Abuja and in Delta State to bring about lasting peace, but he is now carrying the burden.”

The Delta State chapter of the APC is divided between the Otega Emerhor and Great Ogboru/Ovie Omo-Agege factions of the party.

Members of the two factions were engaged in at least three brawls in the two days that they were in Abuja for the APC national convention.