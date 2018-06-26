Presidency enraged by Delta APC factions’ brawl

By Emmanuel Aziken

The Presidency is livid over the disruption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech by the brawl by the contending Delta State delegation at the just concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention in Abuja.

Sources told Vanguard that the presidency had as such demanded explanations from a very senior Federal Government official from the state who had been mandated to nurture the state chapter of the party.

They disclosed that the Presidency was particularly vexed that the two factions started fighting just as the president commenced his speech that afternoon and that took attention away from the president’s address.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who was at that time yet to be ratified as the national chairman of the party and was sitting with the Edo State delegation at the nearby pavilion had to be secreted away with his wife, Iara.

The fight was provoked after members of one of the factions who were embittered that they were denied entry into the convention ground at the instance of an influential National Assembly member reportedly obtained accreditation cards at the instance of the former national chairman to muscle the other faction away from the state’s pavilion after they alleged that they had been muscled out by the other faction, which in turn mobilised its followers to push them out from the Delta State pavilion.