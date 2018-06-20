Presidency approves special funding for counter-terrorism war

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Presidency has approved a new special funding for the ongoing counter-terrorism fight in the country.

The development which is part of implementation of a national action plan on preventing and countering violent extremism in the country will see relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, playing key roles in the fight against terrorism.

To this end, the Presidency said all relevant MDAs were required to include in their subsequent annual budgets, proposals for necessary allocations in preventing and countering violent extremism.

The National Security Adviser,NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno,Rtd,revealed the new measure while speaking yesterday, at a three-day special training workshop for MDAs and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, on implementation strategy, on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, in Abuja.

According to the NSA, implementation plan of the new measure would be guided by “core national values as social justice, religious tolerance among others.”

Speaking through the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the NSA, Rear Admiral Yem Musa said, Monguno said henceforth, ministries, departments and Agencies of government would make provisions for execution of the plan in their annual budgets.

Monguno, at the workshop organised by the Office of the NSA, in collaboration with British High Commission and the Hedayah Centre of Excellence on CVE, said already, the Presidency had given directive to that effect.

Hear him:’Following the Presidential directive to the Policy Framework, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are expected to mainstream the Policy Framework into their annual programs and ensure implementation.”

“All Relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies are required to include in their annual budgets Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Tasks for implementation as identified in Part 3 of the National Action Plan

“‘National Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Steering Committee will be constituted to oversee implementation of the National Action Plan- the committee will include representation from Civil Society. Wide consultation is on going to ensure that competent Nigerians in and out of Government sit on the Committee. Some of you nominated to this training will serve on the steering committee

“The Strategic Communication Inter Agency Policy Committee ( SC-IPC) will provide agency wide support and coordination of communication initiatives to prevent and counter violent extremism. All Strategic Communication Liaison Officers coming out of this training are required to have the skills to develop and implement a 6 months communication plan for the PCVE Policy Framework through your respective agencies.

“State Governments are encouraged to mirror and develop their National Action Plans for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism that are locally relevant. We encourage Civil Society with expertise in peace and conflict to partner State Governments in this regard. We also look forward to further engagement with the Nigeria Governor’s forum, represented here, on moving this work forward.

“The technical team from Hedayah International centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, ably led by Alister Miller, participants from Office of the National Security Adviser, strategic communication liaison officers, participants from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, I wish to welcome you to this special training workshop.”

He said the objective of the action plan was to facilitate the “strengthening of governmental institutions, rule of law, and access to justice.”

The NSA added that the presidential directive on the policy framework, required MDAs to mainstream same.

“‘The Policy Framework and National Action Plan rests on strengthening institutions and coordination in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, Strengthening the Rule of Law, Access to Justice and Human Rights, engaging Communities and Building Resilience and

Integrating Strategic Communication in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Programmes.

“‘In 2015, the Muhammadu Buhari Administration review of Nigeria’s Countering Violent Extremism pointed to the need for a complementary, Whole-of-Society Approach in addition to kinetic efforts in dealing with terrorism.

“The National Security Adviser , thereafter, constituted a National Working Committee to develop a Policy framework that will ensure institutionalization and mainstreaming of preventing and countering violent extremism across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.”