Presidency, APC bent on stifling opposition —PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has, for the umpteenth time, accused President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, of deliberate moves to stifle opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party also said it had uncovered fresh plot by the government to pick up opposition figures on phoney charges, all in a bid to boost its chances at the polls.

Addressing a world press conference, yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, also alleged that a former Head of State was also on the radar of the Buhari Presidency for daring to criticise the leadership style of the first citizen.

He said: “The APC, having realised that they stand no chance in the 2019 general elections, are now deploying all wicked machinations to cause confusion, heighten political tension, hounding and arresting of opposition leaders, making spurious allegations and attacking influential Nigerians, including former heads of state, all to instill fear in the polity.

“Having failed in their corruption smear campaign against the PDP and many notable Nigerians, the APC and the Presidency cabal have now devised a devious machination to rope in, frame up, implicate and ultimately incarcerate marked opposition leaders and other dissenting voices over fabricated security charges.

“Part of the design, as already exposed by Special Adviser to President Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Arise TV, is to link such opposition leaders and dissenting voices with the widespread killings in various parts of the country, while forgetting that President Buhari had earlier blamed the attacks on invaders from late Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, while his Director-General of Dep;artment of State Service blamed it on herdsmen from neighbouring countries.

“The wicked clampdown has started. Only yesterday, we were made aware of the arrest and detention of former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, who has been kept incommunicado without access to his lawyers, while the Federal Government is not forthcoming with the details of the reasons behind the arrest and detention.

“His arrest and detention are intended to put him out of circulation, so that he will not take part in the mega meetings of our party planned for the North Central states.”

Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians were already aware of the alarm raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of alleged plots by the Buhari administration to frame, arrest and detain him indefinitely on trumped up charges, ostensibly following his criticisms and open rejection of the administration for its failures and misrule.

“The world is also aware of the numerous alleged plots by the APC and its federal government to frame up and humiliate Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, Senators Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani, as well as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti state counterpart, Governor Ayo Fayose.

“Also, there are concerns about the safety of former Chief of Army Staff and former defence minister, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd), following the fear expressed by Governor Wike that Gen. Danjuma’s life might be in danger after his comments in March, this year, on possible complicity of the State in the killings in Taraba State.

“Only yesterday (Wednesday), an explosive device was discovered at the Ebonyi state PDP secretariat, either planted to blow up our secretariat and kill our members or to set up our leaders,” Ologbondiyan further stated.

He called on Nigerians to remain resolute and charged President Buhari to ensure that the 2019 general elections pass the credibility test.