Fathers Day: Presbyterian Church applauds Ikpeazu over infrastructural devt

Fathers Day : MEMBERS of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, PCN, have applauded the infrastructure development efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and described him as “a true Nehemiah of our time.”

This was made known during the 2018 Fathers’ Day Celebration of the Men’s Christian Association, MCA, of the Ogbor Hill Parish of the Church by the Minister in Charge, Rev. Akim Erim Mbeh, while presenting the award of “Nehemiah of our Time” to the governor who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon. Sir Ude Oko Chukwu.

According to the Minister, “Governor Okezie has re-built Aba and other parts of Abia State and deserves this award from the church. When you look at where we were before he came and where we are today, you will no doubt acknowledge that we have made good progress that nobody can deny.”

In his response, Governor Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, who read the first scripture during the service, thanked the church for partnering with his administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state and promised to do much more to make life better for the people.

“We appreciate the support and prayers of the church. While the church is building the spiritual life of our people, it is our job as political leaders to deliver the necessary socio-economic infrastructure that will enable our people to enjoy a better quality of life and do well in whatever their hands find to do,” he said.

“My Promise to you is that we will do much more than we have done, with God on our side and the continuing support and prayers of Ndi Abia. We will not let your down and our commitment to your welfare will never wane.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Chief Jerry O. Kalu, expressed appreciation to the Governor for honoring their invitation and promised that the church will continue to pray for him and partner with his administration in all spheres, including education, to ensure the rapid development of the state.

Chief Kalu used the opportunity to inform the Governor of their plan to construct a 57-room students hostel at Michael Okpara University Umudike and pleaded with the Governor to support the project which is aimed at providing affordable accommodation to students of the institution.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied to the event by senior government officials including the Commissioner For Agriculture, Rt. Hon. Uzor Azubuike, who also received award as a “Man of Valour”, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and other top government officials.