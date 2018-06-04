We are more prepared for emergencies, LASEMA says as memorial service holds for Dana Air crash victims

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it is more prepared for emergency responses, urging the state residents to call toll free lines to receive prompt help.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, gave the advice in Lagos on Sunday during a memorial service in honour of the victims of the June 3, 2012, Dana Air crash.

Tiamiyu gave the assurance that LASEMA would respond as soon as the toll free numbers – 112 or 767 were called.

He noted that June 3 marked six years of the Dana Air crash which occurred at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos State.

According to him, there is the need to show solidarity with the families of the 163 victims of the air disaster.

“Most importantly, we are here to drive home the lessons we have learnt from the accident.

“Six years ago when the air crash happened, there was major responder from LASEMA on ground. Though there were challenges, a few people said that LASEMA tried.

“The joy of today is that help comes to people in Lagos very quickly than it used to be, and the capacity to respond to people in need is no more in doubt, and we will continue to move ahead.

“Whether we like it or not emergencies will occur, accidents will happen, but if they ever happen again, we are better prepared.

“We have more personnel, we have more equipment, we have better training, we have expanded in size, and Lagos State Government has put money in emergency management,” he said.

The general manager said that crowd control was a problem during the Dana Air crash, adding that it was difficult to access the scene of the accident.

He said that the agency would continue to engage in programmes to enlighten people on what to do and what not to do in emergency situations.

The convener of the memorial service, Mrs Oladunni Afolabi, said that June 3, 2012, was an unforgettable day.

She said that the Ministry of Aviation should ensure that aircraft were air-worthy before flying.

According to her, the objective of the memorial is not to put tears on the faces of the victims’ families, but to stop plane crashes.

Mr Babasola Kolawole, who lost his wife and seven months’ old baby to the mishap, commended the convener for the service.

Kolawole said that the past six years had not been easy for him, but thanked God for His grace.

He called on the Ministry of Aviation to be proactive in its services.