Preparation in top gear as VP Osinbajo visits Edo

Contractors handling the construction of the Benin Technology Hub and the preliminary work at the site of the 1800 housing-unit Emotan Estate are working round the clock to deliver the projects on schedule, preparatory to the visit of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Edo State.

The Vice President’s June 14th visit will see him commission the first Benin Innovation Hub, that will host over 25 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies for training of both young and old Edo people and residents on various ICT-based skills.

During an unscheduled visit to the remodeling work at the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), in Benin City, which is being converted to the tech hub, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said he was pleased with the pace of work at the site.

“The facility will be commissioned by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and over 25 companies will use this innovation hub for different forms of training and certification,” the governor said.

He disclosed that his administration has received solicitation from major global technology companies that have indicated interest in the innovation hub.

Prof. Osinbajo will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony to kick-off the construction of 1800 housing-unit Emotan Estate, a joint venture project of the Edo State government and MIXTA Africa, located in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

The project according to Governor Obaseki, was conceived to boost the state’s housing stock and assured that on completion, the houses will be affordable.

Also on the itinerary of the Vice President is a facility visit to the 450 Mega Watts Edo-Azura Power project in the state, a project that has received positive reviews by the World Bank and its development partners as well as international and local actors in the power sector.

The Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the federal government will receive a boost during Prof. Osinbajo’s visit as the vice president would hold a town hall meeting with beneficiaries. He is also expected to host the South-South tech community, where five start-ups will be picked after they pitch their ideas to a team of investors.

He will also meet with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) community in the state, as part of federal government’s efforts at deepening the sector to boost economic growth.