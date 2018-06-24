Practical pastoral care of the youths

One cool night at 11 pm, I received a call from his Lordship Most Rev. Matins Uzoukwu of Minna Diocese. The discussion lasted for 52 minutes during which he introduced me to the prayer of Divine Mercy. He also invited me to present a speech at their Second Diocesan Synod. The theme of the synod, according to him, is “Pastoral Care of the Youth.” He said he was actually sleeping when he got an inspiration that he should invite me to present something practical on the pastoral care of the youths since I am working directly with the youths. Who am I? Indeed, God is great!

By the special grace God, I honoured the invitation and it was indeed a wonderful experience! The synod was well organized and well attended. May I use this medium to thank his Lordship, Bishop Matin Uzoukwu, for giving me the opportunity to share my view on the practical pastoral care of the Youth. It is a dream come true!

As His Lordship rightly observed, I devoted most of my time, energy and resources as a priest working for the well being of orphans and vulnerable youths. We even have a registered orphanage home (Orphanage of the Holy Spirit), a missionary school and a Youth Rehabilitation centre where we cater for vulnerable children and youths.

I was inspired to write a 134 page book, Youth Liberation which I presented at the Synod as part of my contribution to the synod. Why Youth Liberation? What has youth liberation to do with the pastoral care of the youths? By the way, does the youth really need liberation? Liberation from what? How and where can they get this liberation?

Certainly this little space will not be enough to share these inspirations but subsequently we shall be reflecting on these life-transforming issues in this column. The Church has a vital role to play in the area of youth liberation and empowerment. If the government fails, the Church should not fail. Youth liberation and empowerment is the solution to most of the problems we are facing in our society today. Our youths need to be delivered from unemployment, poverty, kidnapping, stealing, immorality, depression, frustration and all forms of insurgencies.

Incidentally, some of the youths are aware of their problem. Most of them are thirsty for liberation. That is why they are moving from one spiritual centre to another looking for deliverance. Unfortunately, in the process, a good number of them have fallen prey to dubious pastors and spiritualists who are now using them as ATM.

Youth Liberation is a way out! It is the spiritual foundation to youth development and empowerment. With Youth Liberation, our youths will be enlightened and hopefully liberated from all forms of youth-related issues.