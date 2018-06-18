PPC Set to drag INEC to court over disqualification

Providence People’s Congress (PPC), has threatened legal action against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly disqualifying and expunging the name of its governorship candidate, Pastor Stephen Obasola from the July 14 election.

Obasola, according to the party, emerged through a primary supervised by INEC at the party’s secretariat located at Okesa area in Ado Ekiti, alleging that the PPC flag bearer was technically disqualified from the race without reason.

The PPC’s National Chairman, Mr. Benson Adetona, who addressed pressmen on Monday, said the party on May 14 submitted forms CF01 and CF02 to INEC in Abuja in compliance with the commission’s guidelines, when the party submitted the name of the candidate.

He wondered why the party would have to be punished unjustifiably, even when it submitted the candidate’s name a day earlier than the May 15 stipulated by INEC. Adetona accused a certain officer in the office of the INEC’s National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu of playing pranks on the party, by rejecting the forms earlier listed on flimsy excuses that they were not attached with forms EC4, EC5 and EC6 , which he claimed were irrelevant in this case.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Taiwo Gbadegesin, said INEC has no blame in the whole scenario, describing the situation as a self-inflicted injury.

“Submission of candidates is done by the party, so PPC executive should be blamed for submitting the name of candidate late. I want to believe that INEC as an arbiter can’t disqualify candidate without justifiable reason. PPC must look inward to settle its problems”, he said.