Power: World Bank, AfDB, others raise $1.57bn for Nigerian grid expansion

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—THE Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, has disclosed that multilateral donor agencies have raised $1.57 billion for the agency to expand Nigeria’s electricity grid to 20,000 megawatts within the next four years

Mohammed, who revealed this in Abuja during a two-day workshop to review supervisory control and data acquisition, SCADA, and electricity management system, EMS, plans in Abuja, said the donor agencies include the World Bank, African Development Bank, AfDB, Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, and French Development Agency.

He said the funds were raised for the TCN to implement its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, TREP.

He said: “When we assumed duty in February 2017, we met the Transmission Company  of Nigeria (TCN) as the weakest link in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry  (NESI) value chain and our objective has been to strengthen it. In order to  stabilize the grid for effective service delivery in the sector, we needed to do the  following.

“Raise funds to rehabilitate, expand and construct new lines and substations.  Move to implement significant level of frequency control by enforcing the  Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO) as provided for in the Grid Code.  Procure the requisite’ Ancillary Services – especially the Spinning Reserve  and Black Start.

“Attain mandatory effective SCADA-EMS & Telecoms facility for the SO to  efficiently manage and control the Grid.  Institute effective organizational structure with trained and well-motivated  workforce

“In order to achieve the above, we established the Transmission Rehabilitation  and Expansion Program (TREP) that seeks to expand and stabilize the Grid and  provide necessary flexibility and redundancy consistent with N-1 Reliability criteria.”

“This is being done through the implementation of the Transmission  Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP). Through the TREP, we have  been able to raise $1.57 billion”


