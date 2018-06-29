Power sector loses N11.2bn despite improvement in gas supply

By Prince Okafor

Despite the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, revealing a significant improvement in gas supply to power generating plants across the country, the power sector, last week, lost N11.2 billion to inadequate gas supply.

This represents a further loss of 15 percent when compared to N9.7 billion lost the preceding week, when the Nigeria Gas Company, NGC, pipeline ruptured.

Last week, TCN said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, had restored the ruptured pipeline and gas is gradually building up in most generating stations, adding that gas and power supply would be back to normal within two days.

However, since the beginning of this week, a report from the office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, obtained by Vanguard, stated: “On June 25 2018, average power sent out was 3,685MWh/hour (up by 238.56MWh/h from the previous day). 1,598.5MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas. 982.1MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure. 160MW was recorded as losses due to water management.”

Vanguard finding shows that the sector from January 2018 till date has lost about N231 billion to insufficient gas supply, distribution, transmission and water reserves.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said that through the implementation of Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program, TCN is building new substations as well as upgrading existing ones and transmission lines all over the country.