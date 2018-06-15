Breaking News
Portugal vs Spain : Ronaldo scores World Cup hat-trick

On 8:54 pmIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by adekunle

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a dramatic hat-trick against Spain on Friday, bringing Portugal level at 3-3 in the dying minutes of their Group B clash in Sochi.

The Real Madrid forward opened his account with an early penalty before scoring again just before half-time. He completed his hat-trick with a magnificent strike from a free-kick in the 88th minute.


