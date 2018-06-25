PorkMoney signs Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Brand Ambassador

PorkMoney, West Africa’s leading agriculture tech company is breaking barriers with its seamless yet unique style of agricultural partnership, technology and financial investment. The company just signed Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as her spokesman.

Though there already exists a vast array of thriving agricultural franchise in the country, none other currently parallels PorkMoney’s reputation. Partnering with pig farmer’s at Oke Aro, Lagos, the agri-tech company invites financial partnerships from the public in the form of capital ranging from N250,000 to N5,000,000 with an assured return on capital of up to 35% in a space of 11 months. A very special kind of interest rate that is incomparable in Nigeria’s recent financial industry.

PorkMoney has also partnered with Uber and the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) to expand its exclusive offers to her partners. The Uber partnership gives new, interested partners looking to visit PorkMoney offices for enquiries and discussions free rides to and from the offices (contact PorkMoney for how it works). While the NAIC partnership provides insurance coverage for all livestock.

With businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, PorkMoney exists to transform an otherwise ignored and sneered-at industry: pig farming, into a lucrative and lovable endeavour. The company’s philosophy lies in the prolific and resilient quality of pigs to produce more piglets, fast (up to 24 in a year) and survive varying conditions. And all these is done, in a cruelty-free manner and with consideration for the environment by the use of bio-digesters to transform the pigs’ waste into electricity.

Now, upping the ante and breaking barriers even further, PorkMoney has onboarded the expertise of the ever-suave media personality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as its brand ambassador, to introduce its overall efforts to Nigerians.

Speaking on the partnership, PorkMoney CEO, Muyiwa Folorunso, says “at PorkMoney, quality and flawless execution are abilities we pride ourselves in, and no Nigerian public figure, in my opinion, exemplifies those abilities better than Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. So I could not be happier to have him as our Nigeria’s clients-facing spokesman.”

Worthy of note also, is the fact that this is not the first time PorkMoney is engaging the efforts of a spokesperson. Its sister headquarters in Ghana has the talented and charming actor, John Dumelo, as her brand ambassador.

Ebuka, commenting on his reason for partnering with PorkMoney, he says “I’ve always been interested in farming and agriculture but never really knew where or how to get involved without fully leaving my day job. Which is why my new partnership with PorkMoney is very exciting to me.”

Visit www.porkmoney.com for more details.