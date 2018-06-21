Breaking News
Police, Shiites clash in Kaduna

By Tony

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria,IMN, yesterday, clashed with police operatives as the  security men tried to disperse them at the popular  Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna, which they had blocked to protest the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzak

File: Shiite members protest killing of members by soldiers in parts of Kaduna At the end of the melee, which lasted a few hours, two policemen were injured, while scores of members of the Shiite sect were also injured, with some unconfirmed report claiming some may have died.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, an Assistant Superintendent of Police claimed that armed members of the sect shot at the police.

He confirmed that the two policemen who sustained gun injuries were being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

He said:  “The Shi’ites in their usual procession, came with many women and children and blocked the major road in the state, denying other citizens their right to use the road.”

 

 


