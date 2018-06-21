Police, Shiites clash in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria,IMN, yesterday, clashed with police operatives as the security men tried to disperse them at the popular Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna, which they had blocked to protest the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzak

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, an Assistant Superintendent of Police claimed that armed members of the sect shot at the police.

He confirmed that the two policemen who sustained gun injuries were being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

He said: “The Shi’ites in their usual procession, came with many women and children and blocked the major road in the state, denying other citizens their right to use the road.”