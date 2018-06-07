Police Recruitment: North gets 55.20%, South-45.2%, FCT-0.8%

By Oghenefego Obaebor

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the Police recruitment examination conducted last week recording 54.2 per cent successful people from North, 45.2 per cent from the South and 0.8 per cent in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The breakdown shows that out of the total 5,253 successful candidates released by the Police Service Commission, Northern zone produced 2,840 representing 54.2 per cent, Southern zone produced 2,374 representing 45.2 per cent and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, produced 42 candidates, representing 0.8 per cent of the total successful candidates.

In its reaction, the leadership of an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Lygel Youths and Leadership Initiatives, LYLI, said that the list of the successful candidates in the police recruitment test as released by the Police Service Commission, PSC, must have vindicated JAMB and the Federal Government of the allegation leveled against them that candidates were tested in Arabic language.

The group’s Executive Director, Mr. Lekan Oladapo, a lawyer, who was reacting to the noise generated by the allegation noted that the geographical distribution of the successful candidates have shown that all the geo-political zones of the country are adequately represented in terms of their performance.

He said; “If you break it further, you would realise that each of the states is well represented. For instance, in South-East, where we have Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, the successful candidates were 114, 146, 91, 119, 181 respectively. Whereas in North-East, we have Adamawa with 140, Bauchi (133), Borno (189), Yobe (110), Gombe (75) and Taraba with 112.

“The situation is the same across other states of the federation. Is it, therefore, not wrong for anyone to accuse JAMB of engaging in religious or ethnic biases? The list is open for everyone to see.”

The group has, therefore, advised Nigerians to address issues without sentiments and stop creating avoidable crisis.

It would be recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, had alleged the Federal Government was making Arabic language compulsory for all applicants shortlisted for recruitment into Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement by its National President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the Christian umbrella body had demanded an evidence of cancellation of the aptitude test, which was organised by JAMB and held in 156 centres across the country.

The statement had read: “The just concluded Nigeria Police entrance examination using JAMB Computer based test (CBT) where Arabic language (the official Islamic language) was made compulsory for Muslims and Christians alike is another dirty slap on the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“To many Christian youths who sat for that examination, the display of the Arabic language questions came as a rude shock. Many could not recover from the setback until JAMB logged them out of the CBT platform. Obviously achieving the aim of the Islamic extremists who are hell bent on fostering their religion and culture on the Nigeria Police Force.”