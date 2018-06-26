Police recover corpse of 20-year-old housewife in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have recovered the corpse of a 20-year-old housewife near a bush in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to Newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Jinjiri said the remains of the deceased, who was identified as Sahura Shuaibu, was recovered at about 9 p.m. in Bukki village on Sunday, June 24.

“On June 24 at about 8 a.m., a report was received by the Police in Dutse from one Musa Ado of Warwade village that one Sahura Shuaibu aged 20, was found dead in a nearby bush in Bukki village of Dutse Local Government Area,” Jinjiri said.

He explained that the deceased was suspected to have been killed by her 30-year-old husband, Mr Shuaibu Haro.

The spokesman added that upon receipt of the information, a team of policemen was drafted to the scene and recovered the corps.

According to him, a hoe, suspected to have been be used by the suspect in killing the deceased was also recovered at the scene.

Jinjiri further said the corps had been taken to Dutse General Hospital for postmortem, while efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing husband.

NAN reports that on May 31, the command arrested one Adamu Tela aged 40, after his senior wife, Hadiza Adamu aged 40, was found dead, after she went missing for 20 days in Birniwa Local Government Area.

Also, on March 3, the police recovered the corpse of a 22-year-old woman from a bush in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.