Police parade woman for suffocating her baby

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

SOKOTO—A 19-year-old mother, Munirat Bagana, was, yesterday, paraded by the Sokoto State Police Command for allegedly suffocating her baby to death and abandoning the dead child in a waste dump.

Munirat, a student of Sokoto State School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, who denied killing the child, said it was a stillbirth.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said she would soon be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.

In a similar vein, the Command paraded 32 years old Nnamdi Nwafor, an alleged specialist in stealing vehicles at churches.

Nnamdi, who was arrested in Kaduna with a stolen Mercedes Benz, it was gathered, normally trails car owners to churches.