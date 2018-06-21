Police/ Military rivalry: Hold CP, Military heads responsible – Maj. Gen. Okon

* As Military appeals to Police to synergize to tackle crimes

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, in Lagos, said the Commissioner of Police, his contemporary in the Army and other senior Military and Police officers should be held responsible for any outbreak of public quarrel or fight between personnel from both security agencies.

General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon, who gave this assertion during a courtesy visit on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command , Imohimi Edgal, in Ikeja, also called for an urgent need to address inter service rivalry, particularly between the Military and the Police, saying that it was the only solution to adequately tackle acts of criminality in Lagos.

He informed that the reason for his visit was to chat a new course for peace between policemen and soldiers, before next year general elections.

On the part of the Army , he said that any soldier who quarreled or fought in public, risked being dismissed from the Force, as it was against its constitution. He informed that he had started preaching to his men against such act, since he assumed office in January.

He said: “The Nigerian Army is ready to close rank with the Police as far as security is concern in Lagos. I have gone round and heard a lot of issues and problems that exist in various parts of the state, such as Militancy, cultism, armed robbery , sea robbery, piracy, activities of pipeline vandals and so many other threats.

“I must however, commend the CP and his lieutenants for what they are doing because since you (CP)took over. I have seen the way and manner peace has been reigning in the state through your community policing drive.

There is however, need for synergy. And I have gone round my units and have been preaching one sermon which is synergy and cooperation with the police and other services including those at the border. I am here today to Forster that synergy. I want us to take this inter- service cooperation to another level, as it is in the Niger Delta , where I came from.

Hold me, CP responsible

“Between January and now, you can notice the disgraceful and unbecoming issue cropping up between security agencies in Lagos. The CP, other senior police officers and myself are to be held responsible for this inter service rivalry.

If a soldier continues to see Police as his enemy and a fight ensued in the process, it is not the soldier of Rank and File policeman that should be held responsible but the CP and myself. This is because we have not foster a situation where such inter service rivalry will be eliminated.

” From today , based on this understanding , partnership and what is happening here today, I want to believe there won’t be any situation where police and soldiers will be seen fighting. On my part, I will not tolerate any situation whereby any soldier will treat a policeman anyhow. I have preached that every where I go.

“Constitutionally, an Army personnel is forbidden to be seen quarreling of fighting in public. If caught, he is liable to a trial process which can get him dismissed from the Force”.

He therefore, urged senior police officers present to take the message back to their units and commands and also called on the need for both sides to see themselves as friends instead of enemies.

To solidify the move, the GOC said joint trainings, route match and show of force should be held between both agencies regularly, so as to pass the message of inter service synergy.

To further foster this, he invited the CP, his lieutenants and other senior police officers to an Army event tagged ‘ Multi Agency Solidarity lunch and happy hour, which holds every month, adding that the invitation would also be extended to other agencies in Lagos.

Responding, the CP, who described the GOC’s visit as apt, stated that the synergy between security agencies in Lagos was next to none. He said that the command would not lay claim to the success recorded in crime bursting , without the input of other security agencies, particularly the Military.

Edgal, who said that the Police and Military are one service in same capacity, said that section 214 of the 199 Constitution that established the Nigeria Police Force, stated that the Police could also be called for Military duties, while the Military by section 217 of the constitution, are to play supplementary role in the security matters of the country, part from its defending the country’s territorial area.

He was however, quick to add that with the command’s strength of less than 28,000 personnel , it can not police the population of Lagos, which had an additional 72,000 persons entering on daily basis, without synergy with other security agencies . He therefore commended the Military for assisting in the fight against crime in the state.

The CP said :” We may have different roles but we are working for same government and have same mandate of ensuring that peace reigns .

It is also our duty to permeate down our men because we’re one. But unfortunately, as human beings, there might be misunderstanding. Nevertheless, we must quickly rise up to ensure that the situation does not escalate”.

The CP assured that the command under his watch would not only strengthen the synergy between the Police, Military and other security agencies but would also leave a structure that would promote such synergy after he must have left.