Police identify personnel accused of having N2bn in account

Lagos—The policeman accused on the social media of having billions of naira in his bank accounts and also living ostentatiously, has been unmasked by the Lagos State Police command.

He is Inspector Christopher Nnabugwu, attached to the Divisional Crime branch at Ogudu Police Division in Lagos.

But contrary to allegation, he neither owns billions of Naira in bank account, nor living ostentatious life.

It will be recalled that a masked lady in the video that went viral, who gave the name of the policeman as Sergeant Marcel Nnabugwu, serving at the Mobile Squad 18, Owerri, Imo State, called on the Inspector General of Police, to investigate the source of the cop’s wealth.

The unidentified lady in the video claimed Nnabugwu owned a property at house number 27, Fani Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja which she estimated at N250 million.

She also alleged that the cop used exotic car with customized number plate titled ‘MCON’ and that whenever he entered into a night club, the club would shut down to attend to him.

She further alleged that the Sergeant was worth over N2 billion and that he spent millions during his 30th birthday party, last month at a club on the Island.

To get to the root of the matter, the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, to discreetly investigation.

Vanguard gathered that Edgal personally led a team of policemen to the acclaimed GRA apartment of the cop, only to discover that it was owned by another person.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the outcome of the investigation, Edgal, stated that the lady’s claim was not only targeted at the cop but the entire Mobile Police Squad in particular and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

According to him: “Investigation by detectives from the Lagos Command revealed that there exists indeed one Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu, alias MCON. The said Christopher Nnabugwu was enlisted into the Police Force in the year 2000 and was trained at the Police College Oji River, Enugu State. He is presently an Inspector of Police serving at Ogudu Police Division where he is attached to the Divisional Crime Brand (and not a Police Sergeant serving at MOPOL 18 Owerri, as alleged.

“Inspector Marcel Nnabugwu has never served in Mobile Police Force. His picture in police mobile uniform that was downloaded by the masked woman from his wall on Facebook as attested by the lady, was the uniform he wore when he went for mobilization exercise into the PMF for which he was not successful.”