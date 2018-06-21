Police foil bombing of Ebonyi PDP secretariat

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State Police command has discovered an explosive device suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Secretariat along Abakaliki Enugu Expressway. The discovery of the bomb led to an emergency security meeting summoned by Governor David Umahi at the State Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Addressing newsmen after the security council meeting, Governor David Umahi disclosed that the discovery of the IED came to him as a shock and expressed dismay over the desperation of the opposition to seize power at all cost in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Umahi alleged that all available security briefs from the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the state were reflective of the desperation of some persons in the opposition party.

“The police discovered bomb in our PDP secretariat and from all accounts and information from the security briefs from the commissioner of police, the IED was a little bit old showing that it must have been planted by the desperate opposition people in one of the days I was at the secretariat for a meeting but God did not allow the thing to detonate and God will never allow it to happen to us.

“Our suspects are the desperate opposition people who have become jobless and aggressive ahead of the 2019 general elections because they think they can seize power by all means. I have directed the security chiefs to make full scale investigation into the incident and report to their various headquarters while we as government will report to Mr. President”.

Governor Umahi further decried the spate of killings of the people of the state by militias suspected to have entered the state from Cross River state and urged the people of the affected areas to defend themselves in the face of helplessness from various quarters.

He lamented that despite his peaceful disposition to maintain peace between the people of Edda in Afikpo South and Oferekpe in Ikwo local government areas of the state with their Cross River state counterparts, the latter have been consistent in the killing of Ebonyi indigenes.

“The council also received briefs from the security agencies concerning the worrisome killings of our people in Edda and Ofenekpe areas by the Cross River state people. I have complained to Mr. President and Vice President, I have also complained to various quarters and nothing seems to be happening but since we have complained and nothing is happening, I have asked my people to defend themselves with stones. We are tired of complaining and we can’t allow ourselves to be killed like chickens”