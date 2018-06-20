Police discover bomb in Ebonyi PDP secretariat

…defend yourself, Umahi urges Ebonyi people

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-Ebonyi State Police command has discovered an explosive device suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Secretariat along Abakaliki Enugu Expressway.

The discovery of the bomb led to an emergency security meeting summoned by Governor David Umahi at the State Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Addressing the newsmen after the Security Council meeting, Governor David Umahi disclosed that the discovery of the IED came to him as a shock and expressed dismay over desperation of the opposition to cease power at all cost in the forthcoming general election come 2019.

Governor Umahi alleged that all available security briefs from the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the state were reflective of the desperation of some persons in the opposition party.

“The police discovered bomb in our PDP secretariat and from all accounts, the and information from the security briefs from the commissioner of police, the IED was a little bit old showing that it must have been planted by the desperate opposition people in one of the days I was at the secretariat for a meeting but God did not allow

the thing to detonate and God will never allow it to happen to us”

“Our suspects are the desperate opposition people who have become jobless and aggressive ahead of the 2019 general election because they think they can cease power by all means. I have directed the security chiefs to make full scale investigation into the incident and report to their various headquarters while we as government will report to Mr. President”.

Governor Umahi further decried spate of killings of the people of the state by militias suspected to have come from Cross River state and urged the people of the affected areas to defend themselves in the face of helplessness from various quarters.

He lamented that despite his peaceful disposition to maintain peace between the people of Edda in Afikpo South and Oferekpe in Ikwo local government areas of the state between their Cross River state counterparts, the later have been consistent in killing of their Ebonyi brothers.

“The council also received briefs from the security agencies concerning the worrisome killings of our people in Edda and Ofenekpe areas by the Cross River state people. I have complained to Mr. President and Vice President, I have also complained to various quarters and nothing seems to be happening but since we have

complained and nothing is happening, I have asked my people to defend themselves with stones. We are tired of complaining and we can’t allow ourselves to be killed like fowl”

The Governor also condemned the cult related killings in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in which two persons were reported killed by rival cult groups and ordered the security agencies to intensify investigation into the killings and bring whoever that was culpable to justice.

He also called on Governor Willie Obiano to rescind his decision on renaming the Abakaliki street in Awka, Anambra state capital in the interest of unity and love that Anambra and Ebonyi states had shared for a long time.

The Governor also constituted a special committee to be headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Hyginus Nwokwu to have an interface with Governor Willie Obiano on the matter on how best to reconcile the controversy. He urged the people of Ebonyi state living in Anambra to remain calm as the issue will be resolved in no distant

time.