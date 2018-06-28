Breaking News
Police to deploy from July 9

On 3:20 am
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

No fewer than 30,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed for election duty in the  July 14  governorship election, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bello Ahmed said yesterday.

Mr. Ahmed who spoke at the state command headquarters also revealed that the command had mapped out strategies to ensure the election is hitch free.

One of the strategies he said was that “with effect from  July 9, officers and men would begin to man their strategic locations in the state”. Ahmed advised residents in the state to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the election, assuring them of safety of their lives and property.

According to him, “Robust security has been put in place come  July 14th.Not less than 30,000 policemen   will be deployed and other logistics   will be on ground. Our tactical team are ready for the task ahead.

“Effective from  July 9, everything  will take shape and everybody will be in their positions. All the threats analysis had been conducted”.

 

 


