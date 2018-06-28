Police to deploy from July 9

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

No fewer than 30,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed for election duty in the July 14 governorship election, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bello Ahmed said yesterday.

Mr. Ahmed who spoke at the state command headquarters also revealed that the command had mapped out strategies to ensure the election is hitch free.

One of the strategies he said was that “with effect from July 9, officers and men would begin to man their strategic locations in the state”. Ahmed advised residents in the state to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the election, assuring them of safety of their lives and property.

According to him, “Robust security has been put in place come July 14th.Not less than 30,000 policemen will be deployed and other logistics will be on ground. Our tactical team are ready for the task ahead.

“Effective from July 9, everything will take shape and everybody will be in their positions. All the threats analysis had been conducted”.