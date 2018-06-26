Police, court rescue woman from lynching over witchcraft allegation

…She’s not a witch; been mentally ill before our birth — Children

By Paul Olayemi

A policewoman attached to Sapele Police Station, Delta State, yesterday morning, caused commotion when she claimed to have found a 52-year-old woman, Mrs Patience Amuko, at her courtyard.



The officer, identified as Mercy, alleged that the courtyard can only be accessed through the sitting room which, at about 5.10a.m. when the incident occurred, was still locked.

It was gathered that the police officer, shocked seeing the woman, raised the alarm before inviting the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ekong Ekong, who took the woman to the Sapele Main Station not far from the scene of the incident.

The visibly-troubled woman, who claimed to be a witch, said she was returning from a mission in Benin, the Edo State capital, when she suddenly found herself in the courtyard.

However, her children later claimed that their mother has mental illness and is not a witch.

A police source at the Sapele Police Station told Vanguard ‘’Mercy said she heard a sound as if something fell and when she came out, she was shocked to find the woman at the back of her house, which is a courtyard, accessible only through the main room.

“Scared, she then raised alarm before calling the DPO, who then took the lady to the station, where the woman has been saying she is a witch.”

The source added that the Police, probably to reduce the crowd that thronged to the station, charged her to court, where the presiding judge discharged and acquitted her, while the Police was advised to detain her for safety purpose.

Her children say she’s not a witch

However, Miss Bridget Amuko, who claimed to be the woman’s daughter refuted the allegation that her mother was a witch.

“She has mental illness and has been sick even before we were born,” she was heard shouting at the crowd who milled around her.

Another of her child, Oyibo, was seen narrating to some people that his mother had left home the previous day ‘’telling us she was going to see her sister, and we have been looking for her since.

“Someone told us that they saw her at the Central Hospital yesterday and when we got there, she was nowhere to be found, only for us to get a call that she is in the Police Station.”