Police brutalise Adekunle Ajasin varsity students

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—ONDO State Police Command has ordered full investigation into the alleged brutalisation of no fewer than 20 students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Ondo State by some policemen in their hostel.

The state police commissioner, Gbenga Adeyanju, has promised to deal with any of his officers found culpable in the brutalisation of the innocent students.

Some men of the state Police Command, attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad had yesterday invaded a hostel of the university and beat up students at about 4a.m.

Vanguard gathered that the policemen were reportedly on the trail of some cult members.

Many of students, who suffered injury of various degrees, were rushed to the hospital early yesterday.

Eyewitness account had it that the “policemen invaded the hostel in a commando-like manner without any respect for the privacy of the students.

He said the policemen told them that they were searching for some cult members in the hostel.

“The incident happened around 4a.m after the students finished their hostel party. The operatives stormed the hostel as if they were going to war. They broke the doors, burglary proofs and ceilings to gain entrance.

“When they got there the students initially did not open the door thinking the policemen were armed robbers. That was how they started breaking the doors to gain entry.

“When they entered, they started beating everybody. Many students were mercilessly beaten, however, some students, who gave them bribe, were released while those who couldn’t bribe were whisked away by the officers.”

The Command’s image-maker, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the decision of the Police authorities in the state to probe the matter, said those found culpable will pay dearly for it, as the Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, had ordered investigation into the matter.