Police arrest two graduates who pose as bank officials to defraud account holders

By Amaka Okpala, Ofulue Onyedi & Doyin Opadiran

The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a syndicate that masquerades as bank officials, to defraud account holders.

Arrested, were two suspected members of the syndicate: Enohomfoh Osagie, a 2015 graduate of Parasitology and Entonoly from the Nnamdi Azikiwe university, Awka, Anambra state and Ebong Christopher, a 2016 Computer Science graduate of , Oba, Abnambra state

The syndicate’s modus oparandi, included contacting accounts owners on phone, informing that the bank was upgrading its system and needed the customer’s account details.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are contract staff of Bright Star Limited, , a company that deals with the verification of biometric detail of the Lagos State Government Neighborhood Safety Corps,LSNC.

The duo was arrested by a combined team of operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, after alleged attempt to tamper with the account of a staff of LNSC.

The suspects according to the LNSC staff (name withheld ) contacted the latter requesting his account number and ATM details on the pretense of being the bank’s officials. Suspecting a foul play, the account holder said he visited his bank , only to discover that his account had been blocked due to activities of internet fraudsters.

During interrogation, Osagie admitted to own one of the numbers used to contact the LNSC staff, while his alleged partner in crime owns the second telephone number.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal who confirmed the incident, said three GSM lines were recovered from the suspects.

He said “ They owned up to to the crime for which they were arrested. However, information received from service providers revealed that GSM number 07081301881 was not registered as there was no user contact on it, hence the fraud syndicate prefers to use it to perpetrate fraud. Investigation is in progress and suspects will be charged to court soon.

During investigation, the suspects blamed the devil for their indulgence