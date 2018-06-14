Police arrest suspected member of Peace Corps of Nigeria wth pistol in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Seiyefa Okorie, a 33-year-old suspected member of the Peace Corps of Nigeria for alleged illegal possession of a pistol.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Asinim Butswat, made the confirmation in Yenegoa.

He said the arrest was effected by a combined effort of operatives of the command and those of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“In a coordinated raid on criminal hideout at Amarata, Yenagoa, security operatives arrested one Seiyefa Okorie, male 33, a member of the proscribed Peace Corps of Nigeria, and recovered a locally made pistol from the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested fully dressed in Peace Corps T-shirt and was with the proscribed organization’s identity card.

“The suspect confessed that he peddles drugs and robs innocent persons in Yenagoa and environs. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

.

Butswat appealed to members of the public to continue to provide useful information to the police to ensure a safer Bayelsa. (NAN)