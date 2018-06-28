Police arrest 2 suspects involved in explosion in former Minister’s residence

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two principal suspects involved in the explosion in Ukehe residence of Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

Recall that on April 29, suspected hoodlums planted and activated an explosion device in Nwodo’s residence in Igbo-Ettit Local Government Area of the state.

Danmallam said that the arrest by operatives of the command followed intelligence.

“It happened that after the incidence, they continued sending threat messages to Nwodo that this is just the beginning and calling him all sorts of names.

“In the course of our investigation, we discovered that they were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” he said.

The commissioner said also that the command had arrested another suspect from Aninri community in the state who allegedly abducted, raped and killed a 15-year-old female SS 11 student.

He said that the suspect who abducted the victim on May 13 buried her remains in a shallow grave after killing her.

“The suspected kidnapper, rapist and killer is from Aninri community,” he said.

Danmallam said that the command also arrested members of a gang, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, which specialised in robbing bank customers within Enugu.

He said that they were arrested on June 25 after the police trailed their nefarious activities of robbery and stealing by tricks.

“They came from far away Abuja. They plan and execute co-ordinated robbery on innocent and unsuspecting bank customers within Enugu metropolis and disappear back to Abuja,’’ he said.

The commissioner said fiurther that the command arrested three other suspects who vandalised cables and equipment belonging to Radio Nigeria, Enugu Zonal Station.

“They were apprehended when they were cutting and stealing the radio station’s vital transmission equipment.

“They were caught red-handed on June 26 after careful intelligence and ambushed laid for them,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged the residents to cooperate with the command by giving vital information that would help it nip crimes in the bud.

Danmallam also thanked the State Government for it support.