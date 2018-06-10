Police arrest 13 cultists in FCT

-Task parents to monitor their children, wards

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command has recorded a major milestone in its fight against crime in the nation’s capital city with the arrest of 13 notorious members of some rival cult groups who have been terrorising Apo and its environs.



The command, in a statement by its spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, said the arrest of the suspects was sequel to police intelligence report gathered after a recent violent clash between two rival cult groups, the Ayee and Arobaga confraternity, at Apo which left some casualties.

The statement named the suspects arrested by police operatives from Apo Division in connection with the recent violent rival cult as Nonso Nnaji; Chukwuebuka Charlse Okoye ; Sunday Ogbodo;Peter Chinedu;Jude Ezeh and Agha Henry.

Others were Ndubisi John; Johnson Victor;Johnson Victor; Ikenna Ejike, alias Gorilla; Fredric Emeje;Micheal Omaliko; and Emeka Joseph.

“The arrested suspects have also been identified through credible police intelligence as the master-minds of most of the violent cult clash in the area,” the statement added.

The statement read further:” While assuring FCT residents of the command commitment to protect lives and property, the Commissioner of Police FCT wishes to advise parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the activities of their children and wards, especially the places they go and the kind of friends they keep.

“Meanwhile, he has directed that the suspects should be transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation. Investigation is currently ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion.”