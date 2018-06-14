Police arraign man for maltreating his wife

Ile-Ife (Osun) – The Police in Osun on Thursday, arraigned one Micheal Adesina,40, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly maltreating his wife.



Adesina, who resides at Akui area of Ile-Ife, Osun, was arraigned on two-count charge of maltreatment and failure to supply necessaries.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Monday around 11 a.m. at Akui area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused beat up his wife and has failed to provide for their two children.

According to him, the offence contravened section 339 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Under Section 339, any person who, being charged with the duty of providing for another the necessaries of life, without lawful excuse fails to do so, whereby the life of that other person is or is likely to he endangered, or his health is or is likely to be permanently injured, is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

The accused, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to two-count charge of Failure to supply necessaries and maltreatment.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, nebore granting the accused bail, counseled him on the need to be a man and provide adequate care to his wife and children.

Ijiyode, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like amount.

He ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction and the

address must be verified by the prosecutor.

Ijiyode who also ordered that the surety must not below Grade Level 06, must provide two recent passport photographs.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 25, for mention. (NAN)