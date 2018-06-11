Police arraign 3 for allegedly giving false information

Osogbo – The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned three persons in an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly giving false information.



The trio, Saka Semiu 35, Rauf Akeem, 20, and Abdulafeez Busari, 20, were docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and false accusation.

The Prosecutor, Insp Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 6 at Ido-Osun area of Osogbo.

Abiodun said the defendants gave false information to the police that they were attacked with a cutlass and gun by some persons.

He said that after thorough investigation by the police, the defendants were found to have given false information.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 125 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when their plea was taken.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Akintayo Jimoh, applied for bail for his clients on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Oloyade said each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, show evidence of tax payment and produce two passport photographs attached to an affidavit of means.