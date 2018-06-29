Plateau massacre: Give more attention to protection of lives —PFN

obude

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—PRESIDENT of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, has condemned the recent killings of scores of innocent Nigerians in Plateau and Zamfara States.

He also bemoaned the state of insecurity in the country.

Omobude, in a statement yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, called on the Federal Government to be more committed to the safety of lives and property of Nigerians, saying that any government that cannot protect its people does not deserve to remain in office.

He said: “President Mohammadu Buhari should immediately bring the mindless killings going on in the country to a halt because Nigerian lives, whether Christians or Moslems are very important. The perpetrators of these dastardly acts must be fished and punished.

“Never in the history of Nigeria have the lives of Nigerians been so cheap. Today, people in any guise can kill with impunity and get away with it. Hundreds of people are being slaughtered at regular interval and the criminal elements seem not to be brought to justice.

“There is need for our government and security forces to be proactive instead of reactionary. They should learn to be on top of the situation by acting before the criminals strike. Besides, there is need for an urgent review of the nation’s security apparatus so as to make it more effective.

“How can we be campaigning and singing with 2019 general election in the country when the nation is on fire with several innocent Nigerians being killed on a daily basis? Furthermore, the Federal Government should not relapse in its attempt to get Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Christian school girl, released from the Boko Haram captivity.

“The Federal Government had made the promise to get her freed but up till now, nothing seems to have been done about it and the little girl is still suffering in Boko Haram captivity.”