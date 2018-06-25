Plateau Killings: Turaki, Makarfi mourn, charge security agencies to arrest perpetrators

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi Monday commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over fresh killings which claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children on Sunday.

Turaki who decried the increasing wave of criminality in the land, urged the people to remain law-abiding even as he charged security agencies to up their game and restore confidence among the people. He also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those behind the senseless killings to serve as a deterrent to others.

He warned against reprisal killings, adding that everywhere in the world, two wrongs would never make a right.

“I am saddened to hear another news of fresh killings at a time we are all praying for an end to the atrocities in the land. I commiserate with my friend and brother, Simon Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State and the people of the great Plateau. And I want to plead with the people to trust constituted authorities to do their job of restoring peace within the shortest possible time.

“The security agencies must step up and assure the people who their security is guaranteed. To do this, they must arrest the killers and bring them to book without further delay,” Turaki advised.

On his part, Makarfi called for peaceful coexistence among the people, adding that disagreements must not be allowed to degenerate to maiming and killings.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Mukhtar Sirajo, Makarfi charged security personnel to swing into action and arrest the masterminds of the senseless acts.

“Senator Makarfi believes that even though disagreements are normal in any human setting, the civilised way of resolving such disagreements is by communicating with one another through constant and continuous constructive engagement. The resort to violence has never been known to have led to the resolution of any dispute.

“It is Senator Makarfi’s belief and conviction that since even after real war situations, peace and reconciliation terms are eventually discussed and agreed on a round table, violence shouldn’t be an option in the first place,” the statement read in part.

He called on Nigerians to eschew violence, noting that citizens regardless of tribe and religion must show love and understanding towards one another.