Plateau killings: Security Operatives stop Ezekwesili’s protest to Villa

—-Military, Police, DSS trample on my rights—Ezekwesili

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SECURITY Operatives attached to the Presidential Villa Gate, close to the Federal Secretariat Abuja, on Tuesday stopped what was described as a solo protest by former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili over the recent gruesome murder of over 86 people in Plateau State.



The former Minister was said to have been harassed and assaulted by the security operatives while attempting to march towards Villa to demand accountability and end to the violent killings going on in the country.

Dressed in a symbolic red attire, Ezekwesili carried a banner with inscriptions such as Help!, #EndTheBloodFlow, #EndThe Killings, #WeWantJustice.

Ezekwesili who took to her twitter handle said, “I marched as far as I could to the villa to protest the ineffectual ways of Nigerian president on the terrorists/herdsmen killings. The police, military and sss trampled on my rights, seized my banner.”

Recall that the Bring Back Our Girls group had in a statement on Monday said that the former minister would embark on the solo march on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

The group in its statement stated that the march was fully endorsed and supported by the BBOG as the issue was part of the things it had been advocating about for the past four years.

However, the protest was stopped at the Presidential villa gate when the security operatives stationed around the gate manhandled her while struggling to retrieve the placards with different inscriptions from her.

It was gathered that Dr. Ezekwesili vehemently resisted any form of harassment which later turned to commotion as the Police allegedly dragged her.

It was further gathered that Journalists with the former minister covering the fracas were not spared, as their phones and cameras were allegedly seized by the security operatives.

Speaking during the protest, Ezekwesili said: “I am addressing my message to you as the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. I am addressing my DEMANDS to you as that one individual bestowed with the powers of centralized command and control of our security institutions and personnel to enforce the provisions of Section 14 subsection 2b of the Nigerian Constitution (As amended) which states that ‘the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of the government,.”

Six of the 12 demands she highlighted in her message to the President were: “Putting an end to the endless killings by herdsmen going on in the country”. “Revealing the identity of the perpetrators of these wanton killings in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi states etc”. Justice for the victims of violent killings across the country and secure the living in all parts of the country”. “Ending the ineffectiveness of the security establishment”. “Ending your loyalty to the Service Chiefs. Stopping the blame game and confusing statements on the killings of the citizens.”

I stood my ground and refused that my banner be seized. Then read my URGENT MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT, titled, “Act Now: ENOUGH IS NOW TOTALLY AND TRULY ENOUGH! ”.

I hung my banner here . It shall stand as a Witness against any that dares to remove it. #PlateauMassacre pic.twitter.com/P6eT0vzAai — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 26, 2018