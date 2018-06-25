Breaking News
Plateau Killings: We need prayers Okowa’s Aide to Nigerians

On 12:00 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Youth Ambassador and Delta State Governor’s Aide on Media  Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has urged Nigerians to pray harder for  the purpose of averting more killings in the country.

Ossai made this known in a condolence message to Plateau State on his Facebook page over the killings in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State which has left scores dead.

“Its heartbroken hearing the killings in Plateau State, the killings in Nigeria is getting out of hand, is time for us all to act by praying harder.

“We can’t continue like this, what is happening in Plateau State today must be of concern to all, because as Nigerians an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Nigeria needs serious prayers to avert killings and to disgrace those behind the killings in this country. We need peace not crisis, as Nigerians; we are one irrespective of ethnicity, differences.

We gain nothing by killing but we gain by helping one another, he said.

 


